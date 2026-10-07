SALISBURY, Md. — Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano vetoed emergency legislation Tuesday night that would create a new commission to oversee the county-owned Wicomico Nursing Home. It was in September when the County Council approved the measure in a 6-1 vote.
Emergency Legislative Bill No. 2026-11 would establish a new oversight structure involving the nursing home, executive branch and County Council. Giordano said the legislation goes beyond reasonable oversight and creates legal, financial, personnel and operational concerns for the nursing home and county taxpayers.
“This bill is not simply about oversight. It fundamentally changes who operates the Nursing Home and inserts the legislative branch directly into personnel and day-to-day operational decisions,” Giordano said. “That is not responsible oversight. It creates competing chains of command, unnecessary legal uncertainty, and potentially significant new liability for County taxpayers.”
The measure would create a seven-member voting commission. Members would be appointed by the county executive and confirmed by the County Council. The nursing home administrator would also serve on the commission as a nonvoting member.
The legislation declares that Wicomico County would “hold and operate” the nursing home. Giordano said the facility has historically operated with its own administrator, employees, finances, policies and regulatory responsibilities.
The legislation would also give the County Council authority involving the nursing home administrator, including a role in terminating the administrator, while requiring the administrator to report through the executive branch.
Giordano said that arrangement blurs the distinction between legislative oversight and executive administration and could create competing lines of authority.
“The County Council is the legislative branch of government. Its responsibility is to legislate, establish policy, approve appropriations, and exercise appropriate oversight, not place itself inside the operational chain of command of a regulated health care facility,” Giordano said.
In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Giordano said her veto does not mean she opposes increased accountability at the nursing home. She said she remains willing to work with the County Council on a properly structured advisory commission, stronger financial reporting, regular reporting to county government and other accountability measures.