DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer has ordered the Delaware state flag to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 11, to honor the 25th commemoration of the attacks.
Delaware not only remembers the nearly 3,000 lives lost, but also the lives of Delawareans and those connected to the state including Robert Flanagan of Claymont, Navy aerographer’s mate 2nd class Matthew Flocco, Delaware State University alumnus and FDNY firefighter Keith Glascoe, and Michael San Phillip.
"I hereby order that the flags of the State of Delaware are to be flown at half-staff on all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the State of Delaware in memory and respect of the nearly 3,000 people killed and countless families impacted by the terrorist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001," said Gov. Meyer. "I join all Delawareans in honoring Patriot Day and remembering our fellow Americans and first responders who exemplified bravery and unity during a time of loss and tragedy."