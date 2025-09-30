DELAWARE -Gov. Matt Meyer (D) has signed two bills into law aimed at boosting worker protections and safeguarding consumers, advancing measures on pay transparency in hiring and licensing for massage and bodywork businesses.
House Bill 105, sponsored by Rep. Melanie Ross Levin (D) and Sen. Laura Sturgeon (D), requires most employers to include salary or wage ranges and benefit descriptions in job postings. The law will take effect two years from Meyer’s signature.
"Inequities in pay in Delaware are real, and I truly appreciate Rep. Ross Levin and Sen. Sturgeon’s leadership on this issue,” Meyer said.
“Across the country, pay transparency is becoming the norm, and today, Delaware is joining that progress,” Levin said. “This legislation empowers workers to advocate for fair pay, builds trust between employers and employees, and helps to strengthen our economy so it works for everyone.”
Sen. Sturgeon added, “By prioritizing salary transparency, we are empowering applicants to make informed decisions, negotiate fairly, and ensure businesses are actively addressing pay disparities. By shining a light on compensation practices, we are taking a meaningful step toward equity and stronger opportunities for all Delawareans.”
House Bill 136, sponsored by Levin and Sen. Nicole Poore D), strengthens enforcement against unlicensed massage and bodywork businesses.
"Consumers deserve to know that the businesses they visit are operating safely and legally," Meyer said. "This law makes it clear when a business is not properly licensed and helps protect public health and community safety across Delaware."
Poore said the measure ensures accountability and protects customers. “People should be able to make safe choices when visiting massage and bodywork establishments, and that starts with knowing the businesses you frequent are properly licensed. This legislation holds these businesses accountable and puts the priority back towards the consumer.”
The law requires unlicensed establishments to post a visible placard at the entrance and makes it a Class A misdemeanor to unlawfully remove the notice.