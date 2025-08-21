DELAWARE -Delaware has officially established its first statewide office dedicated to suicide prevention, following Gov. Matt Meyer’s (D) signing of House Bill 54, also known as DJ’s Act, on Monday.
The new law, pushed by Rep. Eric Morrison (D -District 27) and Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos (D -District 7), creates the Office of Suicide Prevention, which will coordinate both prevention and post-vention efforts across the state. According to DJ's Alliance, this marks a major step forward in building a stigma-free approach to mental health in Delaware.
“Delaware was once the only state in the country that didn’t have an office or government position dedicated to suicide prevention. That changes,” said Jennifer Antonik, founder and executive director of DJ’s Alliance, a nonprofit that supports suicide loss survivors. “This Office is about hope. Hope for the future and hope in growing a stigma-free community. It’s a love song to those we love and support, to those we love and have lost and to our own healing journeys.”
The bill was named in honor of the children of Ben Antonik, who lost their father to suicide on Sept. 1, 2021. She emphasized that suicide loss survivors like her family are at a 65% higher risk of attempting suicide themselves, underscoring the need for ongoing advocacy and prevention work.
“Today, we can say – a lot,” Jennifer Antonik said during the signing. “We are watching a new story of hope unfold and I’m very grateful to know that, with the help of everyone in this diverse room of beautiful changemakers, survivors and professionals, and in Ben’s memory, Delaware will become that safer and healthier place for my children, Ben’s children, as they grow.”
DJ’s Alliance Board President Kasey Gonzalez-Cruz also called the moment “powerful and hopeful,” saying the office will unite resources, expertise, and compassion to help communities heal and prevent tragedy.
Rep. Morrison, who led the measure, said while the bill’s signing is historic, Delaware must continue building stronger suicide prevention programs in the years ahead.