This article has been updated with comments from Democratic leaders condemning and advocates approval of Meyer's decision.
DOVER, Del. — Governor Matt Meyer on Tuesday used his line-item veto authority to remove a $35 million appropriation for a proposed expansion of Legislative Hall from Delaware's fiscal year 2027 capital budget, citing affordability concerns. Democratic leaders who oversee the state's capital budget later criticized the decision, calling the project necessary for public safety, accessibility and government transparency.
According to the governor's office, the funding was included in House Bill 500, the Fiscal Year 2027 Bond and Capital Improvements Act, and represented the initial funding for a project expected to cost at least $116 million.
"Everywhere I go, Delawareans tell me the same thing: life costs too much," Meyer said in a statement. "At a time when families are struggling to afford housing, healthcare, and energy bills, I can't justify spending $116 million on a Legislative Hall expansion."
The veto applies only to the $35 million appropriation. The remainder of House Bill 500, which funds schools, affordable housing, transportation, clean water infrastructure, parks, libraries, agriculture and other statewide capital projects, remains intact.
Meyer said improvements to Legislative Hall's security, accessibility and public participation remain important but argued they can be accomplished "at a lower cost" while allowing the state to prioritize other needs. He also said concerns raised by lawmakers, government transparency advocates and members of the public about both the project's cost and the process used to add the appropriation to the bond bill influenced his decision.
"Affordability demands accountability, and accountability demands that we put taxpayers first," Meyer said. "Affordability starts with setting the right priorities."
In a joint statement, Joint Capital Improvement Committee Chairs Rep. Debra Heffernan and Sen. Jack Walsh condemned the veto, saying the project is intended to improve safety, accessibility and public participation at Legislative Hall.
"The tens of thousands of people who visit Legislative Hall yearly — and especially those who visit on a session day — know firsthand the challenges that come with simply showing up to our state capitol to participate in our democracy," the lawmakers said.
Heffernan and Walsh said the project would address overcrowded committee rooms, limited parking and accessibility issues in the building, noting Delaware's population has grown by 49% since the last major expansion in 1994.
"These are not frivolous or cosmetic upgrades — this is a carefully planned and well-thought-out project that would address problems that legislators, members of the public, the press, and staff have experienced for several years now," they said.
Lawmakers add that there are concerns about accessibility as well. "The building’s only wheelchair-accessible entrance is a locked door on the opposite side of the building from our security screening area. This is unacceptable."
The lawmakers also said Legislative Hall should receive the same consideration as other state-owned facilities funded through the bond bill, which includes capital improvements for executive branch buildings.
John Flaherty, a director of the Delaware Coalition for Open Government, expresses his support for Meyer's decision and applauds him for considering Delawareans first. "This is not about selling short the work of the legislature; it is about respecting the hard-earned dollars of Delaware taxpayers."
Meyer urged the General Assembly to work with his administration to identify other uses for the funding, saying Delaware's line-item veto authority exists to remove individual appropriations while preserving the remainder of important legislation.
Lawmakers say they are still considering any path forward on this matter.