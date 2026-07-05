This article has been updated with Delaware State Police declaring the scene secured.
MILFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police say the scene has now been secured after a possible barricade incident Sunday on Sugar Maple Drive in the Sugar Maple Farms community in Milford.
According to a post from Delaware State Police, troopers remained on the scene around 6:30 p.m. as the incident was ongoing.
Police said there is no threat to public safety but asked the public to avoid the area. People who live there should also expect an increased police presence for an extended period, according to the agency.
State police have not released additional details about the incident. Further information will be provided as it becomes available, police said.