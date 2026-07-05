Delaware State Police

Delaware State Police are investigating a possible barricade incident in the Sugar Maple Farms community near Milford, where officials say there is no threat to the public but those who live there should expect an increased police presence.

This article has been updated with Delaware State Police declaring the scene secured.

MILFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police say the scene has now been secured after a possible barricade incident Sunday on Sugar Maple Drive in the Sugar Maple Farms community in Milford.

According to a post from Delaware State Police, troopers remained on the scene around 6:30 p.m. as the incident was ongoing.

Police said there is no threat to public safety but asked the public to avoid the area. People who live there should also expect an increased police presence for an extended period, according to the agency.

State police have not released additional details about the incident. Further information will be provided as it becomes available, police said.

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Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. She has won an Associated Press award for Best Multimedia Journalist and is a licensed remote pilot. Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

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