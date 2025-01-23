ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Wes Moore goes outside of Maryland in appointing Tabatha Robinson as the new director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration. Robinson, who will officially assume her role on Feb. 19, will serve in an acting capacity until her confirmation by the Maryland Senate during the 2025 Legislative Session.
"In Maryland, we are transforming cannabis policy from a cudgel to an instrument for shared prosperity and economic advancement," said Moore. "Under Tabatha's steady leadership, Maryland will continue to build out a thriving cannabis market that sets the standard for the rest of the country."
Robinson currently serves as executive deputy director of economic development and acting chief equity officer for the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. During her tenure, she helped award more than 50% of new cannabis licenses to social equity business owners and oversaw policies ensuring over 90% of operational cannabis retailers were individuals with prior marijuana convictions.
In Maryland, Robinson will oversee one of the nation’s most diverse cannabis markets. Maryland’s adult-use cannabis program launched following the passage of the 2023 Cannabis Reform Act, which transitioned the state from a medical cannabis market. In its first year, Maryland’s industry exceeded $1.1 billion in sales, with 75% of new licenses awarded to minority-owned firms. Ocean City issued an ordinance last year dealing state regulations.
New York State Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes praised her work in New York, saying, "Her commitment to fostering equitable economic development has been evident in all she does. Maryland’s gain is our loss."
Robinson expressed enthusiasm for her new role, stating, "Maryland’s cannabis industry is a national model. I look forward to working alongside industry stakeholders, legislators, and the many dedicated public servants within the Maryland Cannabis Administration to continue to build upon the market’s success."
The Maryland Cannabis Administration will now focus on sustaining its strong social equity initiatives and regulatory oversight to maintain the state’s leadership in cannabis policy and economic growth.