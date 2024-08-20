OCEAN CITY, Md. - On Monday, the Ocean City Council passed the second reading of a new ordinance to align local cannabis regulations with state laws, putting the new rules into effect.
The changes, outlined in HB805, prohibit cannabis dispensaries from operating within specific distances of sensitive areas. Under the new rules, dispensaries cannot be located within:
- 100 feet of any area zoned for residential use.
- 500 feet of a pre-existing primary or secondary school, a licensed child care center, a registered family child care home, a playground, recreation center, library, public park, or place of worship.
- 1,000 to 2,640 feet (up to a half-mile) of another cannabis dispensary.
Additionally, the ordinance extends the allowable operating hours for dispensaries. Previously restricted to 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, dispensaries can now operate from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM.
Mary Sheldon, a frequent vacationer in Ocean City, says the extended hours won’t make much difference.
“It’s already open till nine. Two hours is not going to make any difference,” Sheldon said.
Sheldon also views cannabis as a less problematic vice compared to alcohol.
“Bars are open till 2 a.m. So it’s on the same vein. I think alcohol is a much bigger problem than weed.” she added.
According to a report from the Ocean City Police Department last month, there may be some data to support Sheldon’s view. While the department issued one drug citation related to marijuana in July, there were 32 DUI arrests during the same period.
The new regulations are now in effect, providing dispensaries with more flexibility in their operations while ensuring they adhere to stricter zoning laws.