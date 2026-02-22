ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore declared a State of Emergency on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, as a powerful winter storm comes through Maryland.
The State of Maryland will be closed Monday, Feb. 23, as officials warn of dangerous travel conditions and possible power outages statewide.
“The safety of Marylanders comes first and this storm has the potential to produce life-threatening conditions across large parts of the state,” said Gov. Moore. “Stay off the roads, check on your neighbors, and listen to local authorities. Please be vigilant and take this storm seriously to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
A winter storm warning is in effect for much of the state as a coastal nor’easter moves up the East Coast. Rain is expected to transition to snow as temperatures drop and the storm strengthens. Blizzard warnings have been issued for parts of the Eastern Shore, where heavy snow and strong winds are forecast to create whiteout conditions and extremely low visibility.
Hazardous travel conditions are expected statewide, with the worst conditions developing Sunday night into Monday morning. Roads could become slick and dangerous as temperatures fall, leading to icy surfaces. Heavy snow and wind-driven snow are expected to reduce visibility significantly.
State actions
The Maryland Department of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center and the Maryland Joint Information Center. The department is coordinating with local governments, state agencies, and federal and nongovernmental partners to respond to storm-related needs across Maryland. State and county emergency operations centers have increased activation levels.
The Maryland Department of Transportation activated the State Highway Administration Emergency Operations Center. Crews are clearing roadways, and people who live there are encouraged to remove snow and ice from sidewalks to ensure safe passage for pedestrians and drivers. Live traffic cameras and real-time updates are available at roads.maryland.gov.
The Maryland Transportation Authority said transit services will adjust as the storm progresses. Local bus, light rail and Metro subway will operate on regular Sunday schedules Sunday evening. MARC will run full service on the Penn Line; the Camden and Brunswick lines do not operate on weekends. Mobility and paratransit services will prioritize medical procedure calls depending on road conditions. BWI Marshall Airport urged travelers to check with airlines before heading to the airport. As of Sunday morning, airlines had canceled 176 flights.
Maryland State Police increased staffing, adding 12 troopers for the night shift and more than 70 additional troopers for Monday’s day shift.
The Public Service Commission reported that electric utilities have activated storm response protocols, pre-staged restoration crews and equipment, enhanced system monitoring and coordinated with state and local emergency management teams.
The Maryland Department of Disabilities will monitor its non-emergency disability hotline starting at 7 p.m. Sunday. The hotline provides referrals, support and case management for people with disabilities and is not intended for emergencies requiring 911. The hotline number is 410-340-9263.
Safety guidance
State leaders are urging people to avoid travel during the storm, warning that at times driving could become impossible. Those who must travel are encouraged to carry an emergency kit in their car and inform someone of their route and destination.
Officials recommend preparing now for possible power outages, avoiding overexertion while shoveling snow, and watching for signs of hypothermia or frostbite. People are also encouraged to check on older neighbors or relatives who may live alone.
Generator safety is also critical. Gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices — including generators, grills and camp stoves — should never be used inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or partially enclosed area.
More information is available at mdem.maryland.gov and on the Maryland Department of Emergency Management’s social media accounts.