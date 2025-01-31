MD Funeral

Gov. Moore orders review of Maryland Board of Mortician & Funeral Directors.  

MARYLAND- Gov. Wes Moore has announced a review of the Maryland Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors. According to his office, the move aims to ensure the board effectively fulfills its oversight responsibilities. The evaluation will assess the board’s structure and operations, and then decide on recommendations for potential changes to laws or regulations.

Gov. Moore has appointed attorney Charles P. Scheeler to lead the review. Scheeler is a former federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. Most recently, he served as senior counsel for DLA Piper, advising clients on regulatory compliance. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from Harvard Law School.

Scheeler’s potential recommendations will be presented to both the governor and the General Assembly. They aim to enhance the board's oversight and efficiency.

Gov. Moore says Maryland’s health professional boards and commissions are responsible for licensing healthcare professionals, investigating complaints, and taking action against licensees who do not meet the state’s professional standards.

