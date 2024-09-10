DELAWARE - Since the approval of a joint resolution by Congress in December 2001, Sept. 11 of each year is referred to as "Patriot Day." This law directs flags to be flown at half-staff.
In concurrence with this joint resolution, Governor Carney has ordered the U.S. and Delaware flags be flown at half-staff beginning Sept. 11. Flags should be returned to full staff at the start of business on Sept. 12.
Events will be held throughout the state to commemorate those lost, one of which is at the Georgetown CHEER center Tuesday.