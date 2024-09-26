DOVER, Del. - A bill to establish the Delaware Hispanic Commission was signed into law by Gov. John Carney on Thursday.
Senate Bill 286, whose primary sponsor is Sen. Laura Sturgeon (D-4th District), will allow the commission to continue advising the governor, the governor's cabinet, and members of the General Assembly on matters important to people of Hispanic descent in Delaware.
The Commission, which has operated under Executive Order Number 28 from former Gov. Jack Markell since 2011, comprises 18 governor-appointed members from across Delaware.
The newly enacted law codifying the Delaware Hispanic Commission aims to:
- Create equity with other heritage commissions created under Title 29.
- Help the Commission to perform its duties by creating long-term stability, allowing the Commission's members to be appointed by a variety of stakeholders, and giving the Commission guidance from the Delaware Department of State.
- Keep all current members through June 30, 2028.
After June 30, 2028, 17 members will be appointed to the Commission, and a chair and vice chair will be elected.