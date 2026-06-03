DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer has issued a statewide drought watch, encouraging Delawareans to be mindful of their water use.
As a result of participation levels declining throughout the state, particularly in Kent and Sussex counties, the state declared the watch until further notice with guidance from the Delaware Water Supply Coordination Council.
Delaware residents are asked to reduce outdoor water use, including limiting watering of lawns and outdoor plants. Furthermore, to minimize watering with drinkable water and to use non-drinkable water for outdoor use.
“A drought watch calls for voluntary actions to reduce personal use of our water resources,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “We hope that starting voluntary conservation efforts now – along with some favorable weather – can help prevent more serious drought measures later this summer and fall.”
Following the assessment of drought conditions by the WSCC and the Governor’s Drought Response Committee, it was determined that the state needs over 20 inches of rainfall over the next three months to regain normal water supply levels.
Additionally, through Sept. 30, Delawareans are required by law to heed the state’s open burning ban. This bans most outdoor burning and fires with the exception of cooking fires, recreational campfires and ceremonial bonfires. Residents are encouraged to dispose of cigarettes and matches properly and avoid parking cars near dry leaves as well.
The WSCC remains under close watch of weather patterns and water conditions and will provide guidance if a drought warning or emergency becomes necessary.