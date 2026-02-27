DELAWARE - Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer on Friday praised a unanimous Delaware Supreme Court decision upholding Senate Bill 21, calling it a win for the state’s corporate franchise and long-standing reputation as a hub for incorporation.
“This past year was a period of monumental growth for Delaware, with a sharp increase in corporate incorporations in 2025, both in absolute terms and relative to other states. In short, SB-21 is working, and I’m glad it will continue to be the law.” said Meyer.
The court’s decision keeps Senate Bill 21 in place, preserving what Meyer described as stable and predictable corporate governance rules. Meyer approved SB21 in March 2025 and claimed to address concerns from businesses seeking clear and consistent decision-making frameworks.
Data cited from the Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance's Corporate Census update stated that the number of incorporated entities in Delaware grew from 2.1 million in 2024 to 2.2 million in 2025. It also stated that in the first 10 months of 2025, nearly 280,000 new entities incorporated in Delaware, marking a 14 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.