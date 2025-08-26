DELAWARE- Gov. Matt Meyer signed 11 bills to strengthen Delaware’s public health system, addressing insurance delays, prescription costs, workforce protections, and emergency planning.
Speaking at the Carvel State Office Building alongside lawmakers, Meyer emphasized the legislative package’s goals: making health care more accessible, affordable, and responsive to the needs of Delawareans.
“Delawareans deserve an affordable healthcare system that puts patients first and isn’t stifled by red tape,” Meyer said. “With the Delaware Pre-Authorization Act of 2025, we’re cutting the wait and the paperwork by setting clear timelines, expanding electronic processing, and increasing transparency so people get timely, evidence-based care.”
Senate Bill 12, the Delaware Pre-Authorization Act of 2025, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend and Sen. Nicole Poore along with House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown and Rep. Krista Griffith, is a centerpiece of the reforms. It streamlines insurance approvals. Townsend said the law is necessary to prevent patients from being left in limbo because of insurer delays.
- House Bill 169 expands the Behavioral Health Consortium and Prescription Opioid Distribution Commission while adding new representation and term limits.
- House Bill 173 requires hospitals to use smoke evacuation systems during surgical procedures.
- House Bill 148 modernizes the Board of Nursing’s oversight powers.
- House Bill 118 keeps Exceptional Care for Children’s Bridge Unit exempt from certain nursing-facility assessments, allowing medically complex young adults to remain in specialized care.
- House Bills 156, 157, and 158 update infection reporting, repeal an outdated hearing aid loan program, and modernize public health emergency planning.
- Senate Bill 109 joins Delaware to the Social Work Licensure Compact, making it easier for licensed social workers from other states to practice in Delaware.
- Senate Bill 131 allows dental hygienists to administer local anesthesia under the supervision of a dentist.
- Senate Joint Resolution 7 requires the State Employee Benefits Committee to pursue strategies to lower prescription drug costs.
Lawmakers stressed the importance of addressing gaps in care and strengthening preparedness after the pandemic and recent climate disasters.