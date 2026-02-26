DELAWARE - Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signed Executive Order 18 to speed up state permits for housing, energy and other major projects.
The order creates a “Permitting Accelerator” to coordinate agency reviews, set clear timelines and track progress. State officials said permitting can take 18 to 24 months or longer, raising costs and slowing projects.
“For too long, Delawareans have watched essential projects get stuck in red tape that can stretch on for years…” said Governor Matt Meyer. “By creating a permitting accelerator with clear timelines, real accountability, and transparent tracking, we can build more affordable, workforce-focused homes and deliver reliable, sustainable energy and 21st century infrastructure, without weakening environmental protections or public safety.”
The order sets rules for which projects qualify for faster review. These include housing that meets density and affordability standards, energy projects that improve reliability or lower costs, broadband expansion in underserved areas, and water and sewer upgrades tied to planned growth.
Housing projects that qualify will have a target permitting timeline of 120 business days.
The order also prioritizes development in infill sites and designated growth areas, rather than undeveloped land. It calls for replacing Level-of-Service traffic standards with multimodal safety and access standards to support walkable and transit-accessible areas.
Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola said the plan will help move key projects forward. House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown said the reforms respond to pressures families face around housing, energy and infrastructure.
State officials said the order does not expand agency authority and keeps all existing legal and environmental protections. A public dashboard and required reports will track agency performance.