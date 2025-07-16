DELAWARE- Governor Matt Meyer has signed a series of energy-related bills into law.
The legislative package includes 11 measures focused on energy reform and environmental enforcement. Supporters say the new laws aim to make energy more affordable and reliable across the state, while also increasing accountability for polluters and safeguarding the environment.
Key Energy Bills:
Senate Bill 59 changes how utility rates are set, aiming to prioritize responsible spending.
Senate Bill 60 prevents customer funds from being used for unrelated utility expenses.
Senate Bill 61 requires transparency in Delaware’s role in regional grid governance.
Sen. Stephanie Hansen, who sponsored those three bills, also introduced legislation to support energy storage and allow customers to benefit from excess solar credits.
Other measures include:
House Bill 50 (Substitute 1) and House Bill 116 (Substitute 2), which expand utility assistance and discounted rates for low-income residents.
House Joint Resolution 3, directing a study of technologies that could strengthen the grid.
House Bill 62, which limits utility shutoffs during extreme weather.
House Bill 210, which raises fines for commercial polluters and channels more funds to affected communities.
The package also includes symbolic measures recognizing local wildlife:
House Bill 189 names the red knot as Delaware’s official migratory bird.
Senate Bill 148 designates the blue dasher as the official state dragonfly.
The legislation follows a winter when many residents saw high heating bills, and comes ahead of projected summer rate increases. Meyer said the goal is to deliver long-term savings while supporting communities most affected by energy costs and pollution.
Emily Knearl, Director of Government Relations for The Nature Conservancy in Delaware, said the legislation reflects broad collaboration across sectors.
“These wins weren’t easy, but they reflect what’s possible when partners stay engaged and focused,” Knearl said. “The Nature Conservancy is especially grateful to the General Assembly, Governor Meyer, and DNREC leadership for listening to and engaging with Delaware’s environmental communities, and to all the partners who worked together to make this progress possible.”
The new laws take effect over the coming months.