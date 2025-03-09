LEWES, Del. – A female gray seal pup was rescued from Cape Henlopen State Park on Sunday after showing signs of distress, according to the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute.
MERR responders said the pup appeared thin and had a large wound on her left side. Upon closer inspection, additional small wounds and signs of dehydration were detected, prompting a decision to transport her for long-term care.
The pup, now named Cassiopeia following MERR’s tradition of using constellation names chosen by supporters, will be sent to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for rehabilitation.
