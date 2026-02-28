OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the return of the annual St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival on Saturday, March 14.
The parade will begin at noon on Coastal Highway at 57th Street and travel south to the 45th Street Shopping Center.
Greg Shockley, owner of Shenanigans Irish Pub, has been named this year’s grand marshal, says Delmarva Irish American Club. The day also includes a free festival at the 45th Street Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring live Irish music, dancers, food and beer.
Sponsored by the Delmarva Irish American Club, the event is the largest St. Patrick’s parade in Maryland and serves as a seasonal kickoff for many local businesses.
Spectators are encouraged by parade organizers to arrive early to avoid traffic delays.