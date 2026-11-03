SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Democrat Gregg Lindner has won the general election for Delaware House District 4, defeating Republican Dan Zitofsky. Lindner won with 8,039 votes, while Zitofsky received 7,656 votes.
House District 4 encompasses the Long Neck and Oak Orchard areas of Sussex County.
Lindner has a background in business leadership and public education. He previously served as president of a media and marketing company operating across the United States and Latin America and as an elected local school board member.
Throughout his campaign, Lindner has focused on infrastructure improvements, including investments in roads, schools, transportation and affordable housing. He also supports managing development to accommodate growth while preserving the quality of life in local communities.
His environmental priorities include preserving land, protecting water quality and addressing the impacts of development.
Lindner has also emphasized public education, advocating for additional resources for students, teachers and schools. He supports strengthening protections for manufactured housing residents, including measures aimed at protecting tenants' rights and their financial investments in their homes.
His campaign priorities also include expanding voting rights protections, safeguarding access to reproductive health care and maintaining marriage equality.