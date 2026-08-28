REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Grove Park has reopened to the public after the city removed five red oak trees that were considered a safety concern.
The trees were cut down Tuesday after bacterial leaf scorch was found. With the trees gone, the park is open again, but visitors will notice a different landscape in areas that were once shaded by the red oaks.
Several trees that remain in the park are surrounded by bright orange netting as the city continues to monitor them and protect their roots.
Taylor Tedder, Rehoboth Beach City Manager, said "The orange netting is actually from when we had them spaded and had an injection done on them earlier this year…. To protect the roots, especially when the farmer's market does come back."
Although Grove Park has reopened, operations have not fully returned to normal. Rehoboth Beach is still recommending that the farmers market remain at the convention center parking lot while the city continues its assessment of the park and its trees.
“Moving forward, we are definitely going to get with our team and try to figure out when the farmer's market can come back here,” Tedder said. The removal of the caution tape marks another step in reopening Grove Park, but the city’s work to monitor the remaining trees is continuing.