SELBYVILLE, Del. - In the wake of an investigation, Delaware State Police arrested a Selbyville man on felony drug and gun charges.
42-year-old Troy Hudson was arrested after DSP executed a search warrant at a home on the 31000 block of Polly Branch Road in Selbyville. Hudson was under investigation for allegedly distributing illegal narcotics from the residence. During the search warrant, Hudson was detained on-site. A child was also in the home at the time.
According to DSP, the following items were found at the scene:
- Approximately 91.22 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 52.66 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 9.78 grams of heroin
- 9mm handgun and ammunition
- .32 caliber handgun and ammunition
- Short double-barreled shotgun
- 2 12-gauge shotguns
- 2 .40 caliber magazines and ammunition
- Digital scale
- Drug paraphernalia
- $8,535.00 in suspected drug proceeds
Hudson was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm/Destructive Weapon if Previously Convicted of a Felony (Felony) – 5 counts
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited – Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony) – 3 counts
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Committing a Drug Offense with a Child in the Dwelling
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Unsafe Storage of a Firearm
Hudson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $206,400 cash bond.