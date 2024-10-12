DELMARVA - As Halloween approaches, families throughout Delmarva are preparing for a season of festive activities and community events. From trunk-or-treat gatherings to festivals and themed events, there is a wide range of opportunities for families to enjoy safe, family-friendly fun.
The following events are listed in chronological order.
Trunk-or-Treat Events:
First State Chevrolet Trunk-or-Treat
- First State Chevrolet in Georgetown is hosting its 10th Annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature games, treats and raffles, with all proceeds benefiting the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.
Trunk-or-Treat at Holly Lake in Millsboro
- Enjoy a trunk-or-treat event at Holly Lake in Millsboro on Oct. 19, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be held in front of the community building.
Selbyville Trunk-or-Treat
- On Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company will hold its trunk-or-treat event. The festivities will take place in the fire company’s parking lot.
Delmar Elementary Trunk-or-Treat
- On Oct. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Delmar Elementary School will hold a trunk-or-treat event. Parents and children are invited to enjoy Halloween treats and festivities
Tidal Health Salisbury Trunk-or-Treat
- TidalHealth in Salisbury will host its annual trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Peninsula Regional campus. At the event, the Behavioral Health team will have information on their healthcare services.
Millville Trail of Treats
- The Millville Trail of Treats will take place on Oct. 26, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Evans Park. Families can enjoy games, prizes and a pumpkin patch. Locals are encouraged to set up treat stations along the trail, with a prize awarded to the best-decorated space.
Laurel Trunk-or-Treat
- The Town of Laurel will host a trunk-or-treat on Oct. 26 at the Laurel Elementary School bus parking lot. Families can enjoy this event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Berlin Truck-and-Treat
- Kids and families can explore trash trucks, bucket trucks, Berlin Police cars and more at the Truck-and-Treat event on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stephen Decatur Park. This event is free to attend and leashed pets are welcomed.
Georgetown DMV Trunk or Treat
- Families can enjoy a night of Halloween fun at the annual trunk-or-treat event at the Georgetown DMV. Set for Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., this community event is organized in collaboration with the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles and the Delaware Department of Transportation.
Milton Cheer Center Trunk-or-Treat
- Families are invited to the trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 30 at the Milton Cheer Center on Broadkill Rd. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Greenwood Trunk or Treat
- On Oct. 31, Greenwood United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 101 W. Market Street, across from Town Hall. The event is free and will include candy donations provided by the Greenwood Police Department.
Halloween Events, Festivals and Parades:
Schell Brothers Harvest Fest
- The Schell Brothers Harvest Fest will take place on three weekends in October, with events on Oct. 12, 13, and 20 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival is located behind the Tanger Outlets Seaside. Families can enjoy activities such as pumpkin decorating, scarecrow making, face painting, games, hayrides, and more. The event also features food trucks, local breweries, and live entertainment.
Milford Community Parade
- On Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m., Milford will hold its Community Parade down Walnut Street. This year’s theme is “Movie Magic,” featuring marching bands, decorated floats, costumed individuals and families, and group performances.
Milton Theatre Zombie Fest 2024
- Zombie Fest makes its return on Oct. 19, starting at 4 p.m. in downtown Milton. This free-admission event includes live music, food trucks, interactive attractions, costume contests, and a zombie walk. There are also activities for kids and a laser light show.
Ciders and Spiders Fall Family Event
- On Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hudson Fields in Milton will host the Ciders and Spiders Fall Family Event. Attendees can enjoy apple cider, pumpkin treats, a bike decorating contest, broomstick races, and a trunk or treat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Howl-O-Ween Pet Pawrade and Costume Contest
- East Coast Garden Center in Millsboro will host the Howl-O-Ween Pet Pawrade and Costume Contest on Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event includes a pet parade, a costume contest, local vendors, and a donation drive for the Humane Animal Partners of Delaware.
Big Oyster Brewery Lewes Family Fall Fest
- Big Oyster Brewery in Lewes is hosting a Family Fall Fest on Oct. 20, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This free-admission event features a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, games, live music, and local vendors.
Whimsical Woods
- On Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, Lord's Landscaping in Millville invites families to explore the Whimsical Woods, a fantasy-filled forest where children can collect candy and goodies from superheroes and movie characters. The trail offers photo opportunities and an optional Haunted Greenhouse.
Sea Witch Festival
- The annual Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach will run from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27. This popular event features a costume parade, a dog parade, vendors, artisans, and more.
Halloween Events in Dewey Beach
- On Oct. 25 there will be a bonfire beach party and zombie graveyard on Dickinson Ave. bayside from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The zombie graveyard will take place again on Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Children's Fantasy Trail 2024
- Cape Henlopen State Park will hold its annual Children’s Fantasy Trail from Friday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 27, starting each evening at 6 p.m. Children can wear their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat with storybook characters along a trail lined with jack-o-lanterns. Entertainment includes singing, juggling, and magic shows. Admission is $6 per person for both adults and children.
Milton Wicked Weekend
- Milton will celebrate Wicked Weekend on Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Milton Memorial Park. Activities include a fantasy trail, a haunted walk, a magic show, pumpkin decorating, and trick-or-treat stations.
Brews, Boos and Broomsticks
- Revelation Georgetown will host Brews, Boos, and Broomsticks on Oct. 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include a costume contest for kids and pets, a trunk or treat, a fall market, a hayride, and a pumpkin carving contest.
Wags, Witches, and Warlocks
- On Oct. 26, Bethany Beach will host the Wags, Witches, and Warlocks event, starting at 8 a.m. with puppy yoga. The day will include a pet costume parade, trick-or-treating and various Halloween crafts and activities.
Ocean View Police Department's Cops and Goblins
- Ocean View police is hosting its Cops and Goblins event on Oct. 26, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at John West Park. The day will be filled with family-friendly activities including a costume contest, candy, burgers, pizza, and a petting zoo.
Ellendale Candy Rain
- The Town of Ellendale will host its Candy Rain event on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. in the Town Park. This event includes a costume contest open to children of all ages.
Millsboro Halloween Night Out
- Millsboro is holding a Halloween Night Out on Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Millsboro Town Hall. Families are encouraged to attend in costume and enjoy trick-or-treating.
As Halloween nears, this article will be updated with more events and festivities.