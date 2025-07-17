Hammy’s Burgers & Shakes in Rehoboth Beach says farewell

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Hammy’s Burgers & Shakes in Rehoboth Beach is closing its doors, the restaurant announced this week.
The eatery, known for its fun and heartfelt atmosphere, was launched in honor of the owner’s late best friend, Hammy. It aimed to create a space full of comfort, joy and good food.
According to a release, the decision to close was difficult and followed ongoing challenges, including issues tied to the restaurant’s location and broader industry hurdles.
“To every loyal customer who supported us, brought their families, and shared milkshakes and memories, we are endlessly grateful,” the announcement read.
The team behind Hammy’s said they still believe in the concept and hope to reopen in a new location someday.