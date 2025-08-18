DELAWARE — Kids all across Delaware will be heading back to school soon, and Bayhealth wants everyone to keep a few health tips in mind.
According to Bayhealth, the return to the classroom is often accompanied by an increase in flu, COVID-19, RSV, strep throat and stomach bugs.
“Kids are being reintroduced to germs they haven’t been exposed to for months,” says nurse practitioner Meghan Holland. “Being indoors more often and under stress weakens their immune systems, which makes them more susceptible to getting sick.”
Handwashing:
“Hand hygiene plays a huge role in stopping the spread,” Holland said. “It’s the number one way to prevent illness.”
Vaccines:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends age-appropriate vaccinations for all students, including annual flu shots. According to the CDC, vaccinations help create “herd immunity,” reducing overall infection risk across classrooms and communities. “Vaccines not only protect the child who receives them,” said Holland, “but they also help safeguard students, school employees, and family members.”
Healthy habits:
Bayhealth urges parents to help their kids by modeling and encouraging healthy habits. That includes good hygiene practices, handwashing before meals and after using the restroom, eating healthy meals, getting enough sleep and drinking plenty of water.
Additionally, stress management is something Bayhealth is highlighting. When children are overwhelmed, their immune response can weaken, leaving them vulnerable to illness.
Know when to stay home:
Children with fevers, vomiting, diarrhea or signs of dehydration should stay home from school to recover and avoid spreading germs.
“Kids should be fever-free for at least 24 hours and not have active symptoms before returning to school,” Holland said.
Resources available for families:
Bayhealth operates seven school-based Wellness Centers across Kent and Sussex counties including: Smyrna, Dover, Caesar Rodney, Lake Forest, Polytech, Milford, and Woodbridge high schools, that provide sick visits, vaccines, and other care to students enrolled in the program.