Healthy Worcester Families Program to launch 9-week session in January

SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is inviting families to participate in Healthy Worcester Families, a free nine-week program the group says is designed to strengthen family connections, promoting healthier lifestyles.
The program encourages families with kids ages 7 to 17 to attend together and take part in hands-on activities and group discussions focused on improving communication, building healthy habits and stronger relationships.
The department says each weekly session includes a free family dinner and explores topics such as communication skills, healthy behaviors and financial literacy. Participants also have opportunities to earn prizes and other incentives throughout the program.
The program begins Tuesday, Jan. 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Coastal Community Church.