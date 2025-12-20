Healthy Worcester Families Program to launch 9-week session in January

The Worcester County Health Department will launch its nine-week Healthy Worcester Families program offering free dinners, activities and resources to help families build stronger relationships. 

SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is inviting families to participate in Healthy Worcester Families, a free nine-week program the group says is designed to strengthen family connections, promoting healthier lifestyles.

The program encourages families with kids ages 7 to 17 to attend together and take part in hands-on activities and group discussions focused on improving communication, building healthy habits and stronger relationships.

The department says each weekly session includes a free family dinner and explores topics such as communication skills, healthy behaviors and financial literacy. Participants also have opportunities to earn prizes and other incentives throughout the program.

The program begins Tuesday, Jan. 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Coastal Community Church.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you