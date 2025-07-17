SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - With feels-like temperatures soaring well past 100 degrees Thursday, communities across Delmarva are working to protect their most vulnerable, both human and animal.
At Courageous Hearts, a therapy center in Lincoln, the summer heat means extra care for their animals.
“We did see over this last heatwave, not us personally, but in the area, some horses did die from the heat,” said Dr. Rosemary Baughman, owner of Courageous Hearts. “So staying aware, watching them, and really paying attention to them all day long, not that we don’t always, but just looking for different signs of heat exhaustion and making sure they're out of the heat.”
According to CoastTV meteorologists, much of Delmarva is under a heat advisory, with “feels like” temperatures around 105 degrees in some places.
For Baughman and her clients, the heat also offers a moment of reflection.
“What do you see the horses doing? How are they taking care of themselves? Oh, they’re laying in the dirt. They went over where there’s shade... under the tree,” she said, adding that clients can learn adaptability by observing the animals’ natural coping strategies.
Humans, too, are feeling the strain, especially older adults.
At the Milford Senior Center, air conditioning was the main attraction Thursday. Members stayed cool while doing crafts, exercise classes and socializing indoors.
“We are here at the senior center enjoying the A/C and doing our indoor activities,” said member Fay Pedersen. “There’s lots of water here for us to drink. They do keep us hydrated, so we’re fine here.”