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 High heat, humidity and light winds created unhealthy air conditions in Sussex County on Tuesday, making it harder for some people to breathe while outside.

MILTON, Del. - High heat, humidity and light winds created unhealthy air conditions in Sussex County on Tuesday, making it harder for some people to breathe while outside.

Roofers working

The conditions were especially concerning for people with asthma, seniors and children.

The conditions were especially concerning for people with asthma, seniors and children. In Milton, some people said the air felt heavy while working outdoors. Zack Williams, who had just left a job site, said drinking water, taking breaks and getting into air conditioning are important.

“Got my water, regularly drinking as much as I possibly can,” Williams said. “Try to get in the shade whenever I possibly can. That’s really about all I can do.”

Others said the air felt thicker than usual. “It just feels thicker, harder to breathe a little bit,” Bryce Dominick said. “Shortness of breath here and there, especially when you’re working hard.”

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Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

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