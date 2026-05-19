MILTON, Del. - High heat, humidity and light winds created unhealthy air conditions in Sussex County on Tuesday, making it harder for some people to breathe while outside.
High heat creates unhealthy air conditions for certain groups
- Brandon Ferguson
Brandon Ferguson
Reporter
Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.
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Brandon Ferguson
Reporter
Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.
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