LEWES, Del. - The Historic Lewes Farmers Market has received a $10,000 award from the ACME Markets Foundation to support its Food Pantry Purchase Program.
The farmers market says funding will be used to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, and eggs directly from local farmers for weekly delivery to food pantries.
Through the program, the market pays farmers for food that moves directly from the market to pantry collection each Saturday, supporting small producers while increasing access to fresh food for families in need.
Since 2021, the program says it has provided nearly $90,000 worth of food to the Epworth UMC Pantry through a combination of farmer purchases and donations.