LEWES Del.- Volunteers from the Bunker Busters of the Fort Miles Historical Association, a nonprofit organization, and the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association have updated the historic railroad swing bridge at American Legion Road.
They have installed solar panels, added LED lights, and upgraded the bridge's power system with new batteries to help it through the winter.
The bridge, built in 1916, played a key role in both World Wars and helped transport a gun barrel from the USS Missouri in 2012. At the display, there's a QR code to see videos of the bridge previously in action.