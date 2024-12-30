OCEAN CITY, Md. - Drunk driving incidents surge during the holiday season, and the Ocean City Police Department is urging residents and visitors to remain vigilant as New Year’s celebrations approach.
Whether still celebrating the holidays or preparing for the new year, the message is clear: don’t drink and drive.
Grabbing a beer and then your car keys is more common than many think, with devastating consequences for families. Norma Simpson knows this all too well. “We had a friend years ago whose sister was killed by a drunk driver and her son,” Simpson said.
This time of year poses an even greater risk for impaired drivers. According to the National Safety Council, 40 percent of traffic-related deaths during the Christmas and New Year holiday periods involve drunk drivers, a 12 percent increase compared to the rest of December. On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day alone, overnight fatal crashes spike by a staggering 136 percent.
To combat these alarming statistics, the Ocean City Police Department has taken to social media to remind the public of safe ways to enjoy the season. Suggestions include designating a sober driver, using ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft, or calling a cab.
Simpson hopes these efforts will save lives. “It’s good for anybody everywhere. Like honestly, if you’ve had too much to drink, please call somebody. Anybody,” she said.
With New Year’s Eve and Day being among the deadliest times of the year for DUI incidents, authorities emphasize the importance of planning ahead. Before you grab that drink, make sure you have a plan to get home safely.