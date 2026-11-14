LEWES, Del.- Holiday shoppers had the chance to support local artists Saturday at the Fifth Annual Holiday Market at Five Points in Lewes.
"Luckie Glass" has been coming to the market for 5 years now, and enjoys meeting new customers. "This is like a great experience because I'm in my studio all the time, just surrounded by me and the glass and the torch. So it's nice to get out and see faces and hear responses like, oh my God, it's so nice."
The event featured more than 60 juried artists and makers showcasing handmade artwork, jewelry, ceramics, paintings, sculptures, textiles, home décor and more.
Organizers say the event gives shoppers an opportunity to meet the artists behind the work while supporting local businesses ahead of the holiday season.
Unlike traditional retail shopping, visitors can browse a variety of original pieces and purchase directly from the people who create them.