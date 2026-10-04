CHINCHOTEAGUE, Va. - A photograph of a hooded merganser will appear on the 2027 Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge annual pass.
According to the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce, the winning photo (above) was taken by Jennie Hommel of Arlington, Virginia.
Hommel captured the photo along Beach Road near the South Herd pony viewing area. Organizers said the area is also home to a variety of birds and other wildlife.
The annual pass photo contest received 23 qualifying entries this year. Chamber staff selected five finalists before a panel of community leaders chose the winner.
Hommel and her husband have visited Chincoteague for more than 20 years and are avid bird and nature enthusiasts, according to organizers.
The winning photograph will be featured on the 2027 annual pass, which provides access to the refuge throughout the year.