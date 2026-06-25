SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Humane Animal Partners announced they will be having their $20 vaccination clinics as part of its summer effort to provide affordable veterinary care for pet owners in Sussex County.
The organization says the clinics are designed to help keep cats and dogs up to date on essential vaccines while reducing the financial burden of routine pet care.
Many of pet owners attended the Georgetown clinic on Thursday, June 25, bringing their cats and dogs to receive vaccinations and other preventive services.
For $20, pet owners can receive rabies and distemper vaccinations for their pets, along with deworming treatment. Dogs can also receive Bordetella vaccinations. Additional services, including microchipping for $10 and flea and tick preventatives for $25, are available for an extra fee, according to HAP.
Some people we spoke to today say this really helps people who are struggling financially.
"It definitely is a bonus for the people who can't afford the cost of the rabies shot," said Heather Davidson, a pet owner. "It helps with people who are on a tight budget."
Another attendee, Erin Rosati, said the event highlights the community's commitment to helping animals and pet owners.
"As someone who's always volunteered with animal charities, seeing this really kind of brings a tear to my eye because it's so needed," Erin said. "My compassion for animals and everybody here, I know, feels the same way. It's just so helpful."
Humane Animal Partners operates adoption centers in Wilmington, Stanton/Christiana and Rehoboth Beach. The organization says partnerships with local community groups help bring veterinary services directly to people in lower Delaware.
"We're honored to once again work with community partners to bring essential veterinary care into lower Delaware," Sussex Director Leigh McKinley said in a statement. "Partnerships like these are vital to supporting pet owners in need in Sussex County."
The next vaccination clinic is scheduled for July 23 at the Food Bank of Delaware in Milford. HAP says clinics are first-come, first-served and animals must pre-registered.
Additional Sussex County clinic dates are expected to be announced later this year, according to HAP.