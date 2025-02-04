DELAWARE — Football fans and animal lovers have a chance to have some football fun during Humane Animal Partners' Great American Rescue Bowl Adoption Event, running from Feb. 4–9 at its adoption centers in Wilmington, Stanton/Christiana and Rehoboth Beach.
HAP is working in partnership with North Shore Animal League America and Great American Family, The organization is offering a $50 discount on all adoptions, including puppies and kittens, for those who show their team spirit by wearing an NFL jersey when adopting.
HAP says they ensure all available pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations, making them ready to join their forever homes.
The event leads up to the 2025 Great American Rescue Bowl, airing Feb. 9 from 12–2 p.m. EST on Great American Family. The broadcast features adoptable puppies and kittens competing in an adorable match between Team Sweetie Pies and Team Totally Take Me Homes.