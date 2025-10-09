LEWES, Del. - Announced Oct. 9 via Facebook, "After an incredible 10 years of serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and memories, we wanted to share that Sunday, Oct. 19 will be our final day open," said the Lewes Diner & Pizzeria.
The wife of the diner's owner told CoastTV that the reason for closing is because of increasing rent. She also relayed that two upscale restaurants and a Hopkins Dairy Farm location are expected to fill the space. CoastTV reached out to Hopkins but have not heard back.
As the diner prepares to close its doors, the owners shared a heartfelt message, reflecting on years of serving the community. "From early morning coffee conversations to late-night pizza laughs," the diner wrote, "you’ve filled our diner with warmth, stories, and friendships that will stay with us forever."
The diner's post expressed gratitude for being a small part of so many lives and invited the community to stop by in the final days.