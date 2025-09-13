CAPE HENLOPEN, Del. - Survivors, families and advocates gathered Saturday morning at Cape Henlopen State Park for the second annual Prostate Party in the Park, an event aimed at raising awareness about prostate cancer and the importance of early detection.
Organized by Paul Williams, chief meteorologist and a prostate cancer survivor, in partnership with the HOPE Foundation and Walk 4 Prostate Cancer, the event featured free, non-invasive Prostate-Specific Antigen blood testing, along with entertainment, food vendors and fundraising activities to support patients and research.
Paul Williams led the walk and shared his personal experience with the disease.
"Had someone not accidentally told me to get tested, I wouldn’t be here today," Williams said. "It would’ve escalated, it would’ve gone through my bones, and I’d be dead."
Williams emphasized the critical importance of early testing and awareness.
"We shouldn’t lose a man," he said. "We shouldn’t lose a father, a son, a cousin, a nephew, a friend and we shouldn’t even lose an enemy."
Patricia Durachko, who attended in honor of her father and husband both of whom had prostate cancer said the goal is to reach even one person who might be saved through screening.
"If it causes one person to go out and get a simple PSA test and save their life, then it’s all worth it," Durachko said. "It’s about the awareness of it. And any money that’s donated if it can create a cure that’s even better."
Money raised from Saturday’s event goes directly to supporting families affected by the disease and helps drive the impact needed to save lives.