OCEAN PINES, Del. - The Ocean Pines Association held its annual Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday morning, bringing community members and military veterans together to honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.
The ceremony featured musical performances by students from nearby schools, flag ceremonies, and a speech from Michelle Winemiller, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1992 to 2004. Today, Winemiller serves as the Director for the Board for the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation.
For some veterans, the annual gathering provides an opportunity to reconnect with others who share similar experiences.
Jack "Happy Jack" Heineman, a 92-year-old Korean War veteran, says he appreciates the opportunity to spend time with fellow service members, particularly as the number of surviving Korean War veterans continues to decline.
"It's an honor to see them. God's been good to me to let me be here at 92 years old, and to meet these other veterans. And of course the Korean Veterans are getting less and less, so it's an honor to see the other Vietnam and Afghan veterans," Heineman says.
Frank Bolen served in Vietnam from 1968-1969, and has volunteered since 2005, says he's just happy to have the chance to honor other veterans.
"Most veterans will say I didn't deserve it or I didn't do anything, and I'm one of those," Bolen says. "To see gold star families up here, P.O.W. families up here, it's just amazing. To be able to walk up and shake the hand of a gold star family, mother, father or whoever, to me that's what it's all about. It's just an honor to do that."
Mike Mason served in the Army during the Vietnam War in 1968, and says he thinks about the friends he lost in combat every day. Mason described his experience returning home from Vietnam.
"When we came back we didn't come back as a unit. I came back as an individual, so did everybody else," Mason tells CoastTV. "We walked through the airport, nobody clapped, said anything. (We) Went home, went back to girlfriends, kept watching the news... It was like an empty feeling. I mean, when I came back and got off the plane in National Airport in D.C., I was happy, excited I'm going home, and nobody else was."
Following the ceremony, the Hogs and Heroes Foundation donated $1,000 to help maintain the veterans monument.
The annual event serves as an opportunity for the Ocean Pines community to recognize veterans and their military service.