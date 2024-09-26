LEWES, Del. – The inaugural Lewes Blues and Brews Fall Festival is set for Oct. 5 at the scenic Lewes Ferry Grounds, starting at 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. A lineup of local blues talent includes performances by the Kelly Bell Band and Skribe. They will also have an Artisan Craft Market and a Vinyl Record Market.
Kids under 12-years-old can participate in pumpkin painting and paint pour activities. Food trucks like Taco Reho and Grain on The Rocks will serve seasonal favorites. A fall beer garden will offer seasonal drafts, including Dogfish Punkin' and Sam Adams Octoberfest.