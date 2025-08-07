SELBYVILLE, Del. - One of the world’s most iconic rock bands gave local students a chance to shine. About 20 students from Indian River High School’s choir were invited to perform with Foreigner during the band’s sold-out concert at Freeman Arts Pavilion on Monday, Aug. 4.
The IRHS choir joined the band on stage to sing background vocals for the chart-topping ballad "I Want to Know What Love Is."
This marks the choir’s first official performance at the Freeman stage, though individual students have previously participated in events like Locals Under the Lights. The selected group began rehearsing for the appearance in May.
Foreigner, recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024, is currently on its Farewell Tour, which now doubles as a celebration of their Hall of Fame honor. The band is known for a string of rock anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Feels Like The First Time” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You.”