GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Indian River School District (IRSD) will hold its first inaugural "We Are IRSD" Community Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Howard T. Ennis School and Sussex Central High School. The free event invites the public to enjoy food, games, entertainment, family-friendly activities and resources from over 40 local organizations.
The festival will showcase the talents of IRSD students, including performances from various school choirs, the Sussex Central High School marching band and the Indian River High School drumline. There will also be a drama performance by the Sussex Central High School Take II Drama Club.
"We are excited to be hosting our first-ever We Are IRSD Community Festival as a way of connecting with the community that has been so supportive of our schools," IRSD Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens said.
Local community organizations, including the Division of Public Health, libraries and Delaware State Police, will be on hand to provide helpful resources. Bus transportation to and from the event will be available from several local elementary schools.