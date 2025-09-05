CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Independent Investigations Division of Maryland's Attorney General's Office has begun an investigation after a deadly Sept. 4 officer-involved shooting.
The Attorney General's Office reported that a preliminary investigation revealed that Cambridge Police Officers were dispatched to a call stating there was a man not only wielding a knife but chasing a woman with it. According to a release from the Attorney General's Office, officers received a call that took them to the intersection of Seaway Lane and Riverside Wharf at approximately 5 p.m.
When CPD arrived, they say they found the knife-wielding man.
"Officers issued verbal commands instructing the man to drop the knife, but he did not comply. Two officers deployed their tasers, which were ineffective. As the man continued to hold the knife, he charged toward one of the officers. As the officer retreated, the officer discharged his service weapon and struck the man," a release says.
Reports state that an officer was given aid for his non-life-threatening injuries. In the case of the knife-wielding man, he was given immediate care before being transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Maryland AG's office encourages those with information about this investigation to reach out to the IID by phone at 410-576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.state.md.us. As for the names of parties involved and the body-worn camera footage of the shooting, that information will be released within the next 20 business days, say AG officials.