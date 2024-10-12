GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Tech Adult Education has received a $2,500 donation from INVISTA Seaford to support its electrical and welding apprenticeship programs.
The school says these funds will be used to strengthen partnerships and provide future employees with essential training and education.
"We are so thankful for INVISTA's contribution. Partnerships like this are crucial in helping our students become skilled professionals," said Michael Hague, Sussex Tech Adult Education Industrial Training Coordinator.
INVISTA is a global manufacturer of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers. According to the school district, the Seaford site was the world’s first nylon plant. The site produces Nylon 6.6 staple fiber used in everything from under-the-hood car parts to airbags.