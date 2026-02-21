'It was a seamless integration': Panelists share past memories at the old Lewes Community Playground
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
-
- Updated
LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes African American Heritage Commission brought together Lewes community members to present "This Used to Be My Playground" for an afternoon of memories.
Saturday's event, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Lewes Elementary School, was designed to remember the memories created at the old Lewes Community Playground.
African American community members called the Lewes Community Playground a safe space during the mid 1900's, despite the state of America at the time. The former playground space, which is now Shipcarpenter Square, provided many in the city with lifelong memories.
"We were allowed to go over there and play," Pat Lee tells CoastTV. "It was special, because back then, a lot of times, we weren't as black people, we were not allowed."
Pat Lee says the event today was like a big Lewes reunion, as she and many others at the event got the chance to reminisce over the experiences they shared at the playground.
"I think it's wonderful to bring back all these memories. I think it's wonderful," Lee says.
Panelists shared memories of playing sports such as football, baseball, and on the playground sets with one another. Some shared memories of eating hot dogs and drinking cold sodas, enjoying the scenes that the playground and Lewes had to offer.
Others on the panel shared that some of those who frequented the playground would go on to play professional sports, such as Chris Short, who had a baseball career with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Rob Schroeder, who spoke on the panel, says he felt the connection between the groups of kids was one that formed naturally.
"It was a seamless integration," Schroeder says. "Before there was any school integration, before there was integration in lots of other ways in the greater Lewes community society, this was unique that we came together. These two groups of kids just to have fun playing sports together."
The deep bond between those who showed up was apparent. For some, such as Schroeder, it was the first time they had all connected in a long time.
Tags
Locations
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Perdue truck driver identified after plunging off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
-
Dewey Beach buyer sues over $2.2M wire fraud in closing
-
DelDOT to close Rt. 1 and Hudson Road crossover for construction
-
Ocean City plans to add beach enforcement staff for upcoming season
-
Indian River Power Plant revival talks underway