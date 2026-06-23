Janice Road

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closures will be in place from Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 24, weather permitting.

LEWES, Del. - Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures on Janice Road between Route 1 and the Lewes Senior Center starting on July 6 as paving work begins.

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closures will be in place from Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 24, weather permitting. The temporary lane closures are needed to allow paving operations to be completed along the roadway.

DelDOT is advising drivers traveling through the area to use caution, slow down in the work zone and anticipate minor delays during construction. 

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021.

Torie started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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