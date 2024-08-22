OCEAN CITY, Md. - The popular 'Jeep Fest' kicks off today in Ocean City and will go until Sunday, Aug. 25th.
The festival is open to the public each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes Jeep shows, over 40 vendor booths, tire installations, and Jeep displays for visitors to see.
There will be a number of fun events for people to participate in in, like the 'Beach Crawl' from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. each day, and from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day Jeep owners can also enjoy the sand course on the beach, which is a custom playground for your jeep meant to feel like a rollercoaster on four wheels.
The event committee says it's a celebration of Jeep culture, energy, and passion.