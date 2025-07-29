OCEAN CITY, Md. - Joseph Sexauer has been sworn in as the new fire marshal for Ocean City, bringing more than 20 years of experience in fire prevention and public safety.
Sexauer began his career with the town’s Office of the Fire Marshal in August 2003 as a fire safety inspector. Over the years, he completed advanced training in fire code enforcement and graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Hazardous Devices School. He currently serves as a hazardous devices technician with the Ocean City Bomb Squad.
In June 2020, Sexauer was promoted to battalion chief within the Office of the Fire Marshal, where he led inspections, investigations, and community risk reduction programs.
“His knowledge, professionalism, and commitment to ensuring both prevention and protection make him the ideal choice to lead the Office of the Fire Marshal. We’re confident his leadership will continue to enhance the safety of our community.” said Ocean City Fire Chief Josh Bunting.
In this position, the fire department says Sexauer will oversee fire prevention programs, code enforcement, fire investigations and public education initiatives for Ocean City.