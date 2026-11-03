MARYLAND - Democrat Josh Hastings has won the general election for Maryland House of Delegates District 38B, defeating incumbent Republican Del. Barry Beauchamp. Hastings won with 6,582 votes, while Beauchamp received 4,768 votes.
Maryland House of Delegates District 38B includes a portion of central Wicomico County.
Hastings, a lifelong Wicomico County resident and small-business owner, has a background in agriculture, natural resources and local government.
Raised on a produce and poultry farm in Mardela Springs, Hastings has served on the Wicomico County Council, where his work has focused on education, environmental protection, public safety and community development.
Throughout his campaign, Hastings has emphasized expanding job opportunities, strengthening public schools and increasing access to higher education and workforce training.
His priorities include attracting new industries to the Eastern Shore, improving school safety, reducing class sizes and creating educational pathways in skilled trades, the arts and higher education.
Affordable housing has also been a focus of Hastings' campaign. He supports expanding housing options for families, seniors and residents with varying needs.
Hastings has also advocated for supporting first responders, improving parks and protecting the region's natural resources.
His campaign has emphasized economic opportunity, education and affordability for Eastern Shore residents.
Hastings lives in Wicomico County with his family.