A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking an executive order by President Donald Trump that sought to end birthright citizenship. The order, issued on Jan. 20, was challenged by a coalition of states, including Delaware.
Judge Leo Sorokin granted the injunction, preventing the executive order from taking effect while legal proceedings continue.
The lawsuit argues that the order violates the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Section 1401 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which guarantee citizenship to all individuals born in the United States.
Supporters of the injunction contend that ending birthright citizenship could impact hundreds of thousands of individuals, potentially affecting their legal status, access to federal benefits, and other rights associated with U.S. citizenship.
The plaintiffs also argue that the executive order would impose financial and administrative burdens on states, particularly in areas such as Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and other federally supported services.
The concept of birthright citizenship has been recognized in U.S. law since before the Civil War.
The case will proceed to trial, where the court will make a final determination on the legality of the executive order.