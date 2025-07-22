DELAWARE- Julianne Murray has officially resigned as chair of the Delaware Republican Party, citing her role as U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware.
In a letter addressed to the party’s executive committee, Murray said her federal role requires her “full focus and undivided attention,” and that continuing to serve as chair could distract from the party’s work.
"While I originally stepped back on a leave of absence, it has become clear that my name alone has become a distraction," Murray wrote.
She added that her resignation was not in response to outside pressure, but rather an effort to remove any obstacles for the party’s leadership team moving forward.
Acting Chair Jim Weldin and the executive committee will continue leading the party. In her statement, Murray said the team “deserves the space to lead without interference.”